Palghar accident: 12 killed, dozens injured after truck rams another on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

The incident occurred on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway around 4 am on Monday, and many passengers were trapped inside the wreckage as both the vehicles overturned after the collision.

At least 12 people have lost their lives after a container-truck rammed into another truck carrying a family group in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday (May 18). Local police said that more than 40 people were traveling in the smaller truck to attend a wedding programme. The incident occurred on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway around 4 am on Monday, and many passengers were trapped under the wreckage as both the vehicles overturned after the collision.

After the incident came to light, a number of local residents, the police, and rescue teams reached the accident site. The accident also led to disruption of traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway for several hours. Around 25 people have suffered serious injuries and are currently undergoing medical treatment at the Kasa sub-district hospital, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The police have registered a case and launched a spot inspection, saying that initial probe points to speeding and overloading of passengers as likely causes of the tragic accident. The exact cause will be determined after a thorough investigation.