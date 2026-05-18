FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Will India move closer to Russia and China after Donald Trump-Xi Jinping talks?

Why Donald Trump’s China outreach could push India closer to Russia

'Ande ka Fanda': How war, fuel and grain markets are reshaping egg prices?

How war, fuel and grain markets are reshaping egg prices?

Viral video: Vishal Dadlani blasts PM Narendra Modi's BJP over NEET paper leak, says 'jahil-gawar ko elect mat kijiye', internet gets divided

Viral video: Vishal Dadlani blasts PM Narendra Modi's BJP over NEET paper leak

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

HomeIndia

INDIA

Palghar accident: 12 killed, dozens injured after truck rams another on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

The incident occurred on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway around 4 am on Monday, and many passengers were trapped inside the wreckage as both the vehicles overturned after the collision.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : May 18, 2026, 07:51 PM IST

Palghar accident: 12 killed, dozens injured after truck rams another on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
The accident occurred around 4 am on Monday (Representational image).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least 12 people have lost their lives after a container-truck rammed into another truck carrying a family group in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday (May 18). Local police said that more than 40 people were traveling in the smaller truck to attend a wedding programme. The incident occurred on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway around 4 am on Monday, and many passengers were trapped under the wreckage as both the vehicles overturned after the collision.

After the incident came to light, a number of local residents, the police, and rescue teams reached the accident site. The accident also led to disruption of traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway for several hours. Around 25 people have suffered serious injuries and are currently undergoing medical treatment at the Kasa sub-district hospital, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The police have registered a case and launched a spot inspection, saying that initial probe points to speeding and overloading of passengers as likely causes of the tragic accident. The exact cause will be determined after a thorough investigation.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will India move closer to Russia and China after Donald Trump-Xi Jinping talks?
Why Donald Trump’s China outreach could push India closer to Russia
'Ande ka Fanda': How war, fuel and grain markets are reshaping egg prices?
How war, fuel and grain markets are reshaping egg prices?
Viral video: Vishal Dadlani blasts PM Narendra Modi's BJP over NEET paper leak, says 'jahil-gawar ko elect mat kijiye', internet gets divided
Viral video: Vishal Dadlani blasts PM Narendra Modi's BJP over NEET paper leak
Railways unveils first look of India's proposed bullet train between Mumbai-Ahmedabad, watch here
Railways unveils first look of India's proposed bullet train, watch here
Palghar accident: 12 killed, dozens injured after truck rams another on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
12 killed, dozens others injured after truck rams another in Palghar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement