Palakkad Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Kerala: Congress's VK Sreedharan defeats CPM incumbed MB Rajesh

CPI(M) MB Rajesh, Congress' K Sreekandan and BJP's C Krishnakumar were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 02:05 PM IST

Palakkad Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Sitting Palakkad MP MB Rajesh of the CPM was defeated by 11637 votes by Congress's VK Sreekandan. The close contest also saw a strong performance by the BJP's C Krishnakumar.

Sredharan won with 388274 votes (38.83%) over Rajesh's 387637 (37.7%). BJP's Krishnakumar put up a strong performace, securing 218556 votes (21.26%). Krishnakumar is among the handful of NDA candidates who managed to retain their depostis.

The constituency voted on April 23 in the third phase of Lok Sabha election. CPI(M) MB Rajesh, Congress' K Sreekandan and BJP's C Krishnakumar were the key candidates in the fray in 2019.

Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency profile

Since 1996, the constituency has been a CPI(M) bastion as no other party candidate has been able to register victory here. 

However, in the forthcoming polls, Palakkad is set for a three-way fight among UDF, LDF and BJP candidates. 

Palakkad Assembly comprises of 7 assembly segments which include Pattambi, Shoranur, Ottappalam, Mannarkkad, Kongad, Malampuzha and Palakkad

The incumbent CPI(M) MP MB Rajesh seems confident of his victory. However, he is up against one of his own friend and UDF candidate VK Sreekantan. 

Though the main fight is going to be held between UDF and LDF candidates while BJP is hoping to improve its vote share tally. 

Out of 20 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress is contesting on 16 seats and has allotted 4 to its alliance partners.

As part of NDA's alliance in Kerala, BJP is contesting on 14 seats, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) on 5 seats and PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress on 1 seat.

Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

CPI(M): MB Rajesh 
Congress: VK Sreekandan
BJP: C Krishnakumar

Palakkad Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014: MB Rajesh of the CPI(M) received 412897 vote. He defeated MP Veerandrakumar of the SJ(D) who got 307597 votes. 

2009: MB Rajesh of the CPI(M) received 338070 votes. He defeated Satheesan Pacheni of the Congress who defeated 336250 votes.

2004: NN Krishnadas of the CPI(M) received 375144 votes. He defeated  VS Vijaya Raghavan of the Congress who got 276986 votes. 

List of all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala

Alappuzha, Alathur, Attingal, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Mavelikkara, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Vadakara and Wayanad

Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.

