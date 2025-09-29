'Pakistanis could not kill him but...': Father of Kargil war veteran killed in Ladakh statehood protest

Why handshake between FBI boss and Pakistan Army chief upsets Indian diaspora?
INDIA
Tsewang Tharchin, a Kargil war veteran, was among the four people killed in police crackdown after protests erupted in Ladakh last week. His death has triggered a political storm, with the opposition Congress party slamming police action on him and other protesters. Police had opened fire on protesters, who had been calling for Ladakh's statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule protection to the region. Calling his son a patriot, Tharchin's father has expressed pain on his tragic passing.
Tharchin's father, Stanzin Namgyal, 74, said: "My son was a patriot. He fought the Kargil war and was at the front for three months. He fought Pakistanis at Dah Top and Tololing. Pakistanis could not kill him, but our own forces have taken his life." Namgyal, also a war veteran who retired in 2002, added: "My son and I had fought together during the Kargil war. I was in the 3rd Infantry Division while Tharchin was in Ladakh Scouts. Tharchin has served four times in Siachen...Is this how the government treats its patriots?"
Tsewang Tharchin had served in the Ladakh Scouts as a Havildar between 1996 and 2017. Since his retirement, Tharchin had been running a garment shop in Leh. The war veteran is survived by his wife and four children -- two sons and two daughters. Tharchin’s family has alleged there were baton marks on his body, indicating he was beaten up before his death, and demanded a thorough investigation into the entire incident. "There should be a fair inquiry. Who ordered the firing? Who did the shooting? Why couldn’t they manage the crowd with tear gas and rubber bullets? We are shocked that our own people have killed him," his distraught wife told the media.