Pakistani youth crosses LoC to meet woman he met on Snapchat, detained in Kashmir

A 22-year-old youth from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to meet an Indian woman he had befriended on Snapchat.

A 22-year-old youngster from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was detained for crossing the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector by the Indian Army. The man has been identified as Zeeshan Ahmad Mir from Muzaffarabad, who was intercepted by Army officers after crossing the heavily fortified border. In a preliminary investigation, Zeeshan reportedly formed a relationship on the social media platform Snapchat. However, security agencies are verifying the claims made by him during questioning.

As per the preliminary findings, Zeeshan was deeply troubled by his family in Muzaffarabad, who were constantly pressuring him to earn a living and shoulder the financial burdens of the household. During this difficult period, he reportedly connected with Irum Bano, a resident of Tulwari village in Uri, through Snapchat. What began as an online interaction soon developed into a close emotional bond, which grew even stronger after both discovered that Zeeshan's ancestors were from the same village where Bano currently lives.

Indian Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps took to X and shared the news and wrote, ''A POJK intruder has been apprehended, who was intercepted by alert Chinar Warriors while crossing the Line of Control in Uri Sector. The vigilant troops maintained restraint while challenging the intruder and surgically apprehended the individual. Intruder handed over to JKP for further legal proceedings.''

POJK intruder Apprehended



A POJK intruder has been apprehended, who was intercepted by alert Chinar Warriors while crossing the Line of Control in Uri Sector. The vigilant troops maintained restraint while challenging the intruder and surgically apprehended the individual.… pic.twitter.com/RPax4IUbAB — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) May 31, 2026

Zeeshan's plan to settle in India

Officials also said the two had reportedly developed a plan under which Zeeshan would cross the LoC and voluntarily surrender to the Indian Army, accepting any legal consequences for entering the country without authorisation.

The plan also allegedly involved Zeeshan later seeking legal rights over his family's ancestral property in the village, with the intention of eventually settling permanently in Jammu and Kashmir.

Irum Bano questioned by authorities

After questioning Zeeshan, Irum Bano was also summoned by the authorities to check the authenticity of his version. Bano reportedly appealed to the Army and local administration for leniency, urging them not to deport Mir and instead allow him to remain in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the authorities are verifying this narrative to rule out any angle before determining the appropriate legal course of action.