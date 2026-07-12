Pakistani woman, son arrested for overstaying visa and illegally obtaining Indian identity cards

Police have registered a criminal case against Farah Naz and Mohammed Fardeen under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Foreigners Act, and the Representation of the People Act. A complaint in this regard was filed earlier this week by the tehsildar of Bagepalli, Manisha N Patri.

Police in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district have arrested a Pakistani woman and her son for allegedly obtaining a ration card and voter ID cards by hiding their nationality. The woman has been identified as Farah Naz and her son as Mohammed Fardeen. The police said that Mohammed Ayub Khan, a resident of the state's Bagepalli town who worked in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), had married Farah Naz, a Pakistani citizen. The couple has four children, of whom Fardeen was born in Pakistan.

According to the local police, Mohammed Ayub Khan and the other three children are Indian nationals. After a clarification sought by the Chikkaballapur Police, the deputy commissioner verified the records and cancelled the family's ration card, saying that it had been obtained by concealing facts about Farah and Fardeen's citizenship. Their voter ID cards have also been cancelled even as further investigation is ongoing.

Police have registered a criminal case against Farah Naz and Mohammed Fardeen under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Foreigners Act, and the Representation of the People (RP) Act. A complaint in this regard was filed earlier this week by the tehsildar of Bagepalli, Manisha N Patri.

Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Kaushal Chouksey said in a statement: "On verification, it was found that the ration card and voter identity card had been obtained by suppressing material facts regarding nationality. The deputy commissioner has cancelled the ration card, while the competent authority has cancelled the voter identity card." Police officials are now working to verify the authenticity of the identity documents and assess how they had been issued. They are also probing whether any government officials or other persons were involved in the process.