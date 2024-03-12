Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film was made at low budget, actors were paid Rs 5000 fees, camera was stolen from set, is now cult classic, its..

Pakistani woman Seema Haider welcomes CAA rules notification; Will she get citizenship after implementation of act?

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar likely to resign today after BJP, JJP head for a split

Meet actor whose father wanted him to become a tailor, he chose Bollywood, became superstar, his daughter is..

This actor was once highest-paid, gave competition to Amitabh Bachchan, became a superstar, career was ruined due to..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, left high-paying job to start idili joint with mother, he now sells...

Anil Ambani’s firm may soon get Rs 40000000000, state cabinet approves buyout of…

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

8 best food combinations according to ayurveda

Common foods that can turn into poison and become harmful

Health benefits of drinking lemon water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

CAA Big News: Centre Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Soon

This film was made at low budget, actors were paid Rs 5000 fees, camera was stolen from set, is now cult classic, its..

Meet actor whose father wanted him to become a tailor, he chose Bollywood, became superstar, his daughter is..

This actor was once highest-paid, gave competition to Amitabh Bachchan, became a superstar, career was ruined due to..

HomeIndia

India

Pakistani woman Seema Haider welcomes CAA rules notification; Will she get citizenship after implementation of act?

Haider, who had adopted Hinduism and married Greater Noida resident Sachin Meena, also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision and asserted that the CAA would help her get Indian citizenship.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistani national Seema Haider, who illegally entered India with her four children last year and now resides in Greater Noida, on Monday appreciated the government’s decision to notify the rules of implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Haider, who had adopted Hinduism and married Greater Noida resident Sachin Meena, also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision and asserted that the CAA would help her get Indian citizenship.

However, Haider will not be a direct beneficiary of the CAA, which was passed by Parliament to facilitate citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

"The Indian government has implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act today in our country. We are very happy about it and congratulate the government for it. Truly, what Modi ji has done what he had promised. I will be indebted to them throughout my life and keep thanking them," Haider said in a video message.

"On this happy occasion, I congratulate my brother advocate A P Singh for his work as now my citizenship-related obstacles would also be removed with this law," the Pakistani national said, before signing off with salutations of "Jai Shri Ram", "Radhe Radhe" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai," she added.

Advocate Singh also hailed the Centre's announcement and said the decision would help people of different religions from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who were facing citizenship-related problems in India.

"It's a big day for the people who were persecuted in these countries and somehow managed a living here (India)," Singh said.

Last month, Seema Haider's Pakistani husband Ghulam Haider hired an Indian lawyer to seek the custody of their four children.

Seema, who hails from Jacobabad in Pakistan's Sindh province, in May last year took her children and left her home in Karachi to travel to India via Nepal. She captured the headlines in July when Indian authorities found her living with Indian national (now her husband) Sachin Meena in Greater Noida.

The Centre on Monday implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

With the unveiling of the rules that came days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries. The rules comes into force with immediate effect, according to a Gazette notification.

(with inputs from PTI)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DC-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024: Jemimah, Capsey shine as Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 run

Citizenship Amendment Act implemented in India: Highlights of CAA notification

Meet man who lived in orphanage, worked as peon, cracked UPSC to become IPS officer, secured…

Centre notifies CAA rules: Here's a timeline of Citizenship Amendment Act

President Asif Zardari's daughter Asifa Bhutto to become first lady of Pakistan: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement