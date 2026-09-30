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Pakistani with drugs worth Rs 3,000 crore arrested near Lakshadweep, details here

Arabian Sea drug bust: Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS seized 526 kg of methamphetamine and heroin worth ₹3,000 crore from an Iranian boat and detained five Pakistani nationals.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 01:18 PM IST

Pakistani with drugs worth Rs 3,000 crore arrested near Lakshadweep, details here
Pakistani with drugs worth Rs 3,000 crore arrested near Lakshadweep, details here (Filephoto)
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Drugs worth Rs 3,000 crore were seized from an Iranian boat in the Arabian Sea by the Indian Coast Guard, in a joint operation with the Gujarat ATS. Five Pakistani nationals, who were operating the vessels, have been detained, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Rs 3000 crore drug haul: 5 Pakistani nationals detained

The Coast Guard seized 526 kg of contraband comprising high-grade methamphetamine and heroin that were suspiciously being carried out near Lakshadweep on September 25. The Guards, with the help of intelligence inputs, carried out sea-air surveillance and tracked the suspicious dhow in a joint operation with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad. The vessel, its crew and the seized drugs were brought to Mumbai under armed escort for joint interrogation and further legal proceedings, as reported by PTI.

The State ATS also confirmed the detention of five Pakistani nationals. It is scheduled to brief the media on the operation later in the day. The Coast Guard said the operation demonstrated its surveillance and maritime interdiction capabilities and its commitment to preventing illicit activities in India's maritime zones.

The seizure comes as security agencies step up efforts to curb transnational drug trafficking through the maritime route. The operation will help disrupt the financial network of international drug syndicates and prevent synthetic drugs from reaching the mainland. 

Recent narcotics bust 

The latest is one of a series of major narcotics busts that took place along India's western maritime route in the recent past. In April 2025, the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS seized more than 300 kg of methamphetamine worth around Rs 1,800 crore from the Arabian Sea off Gujarat. 

In April 2024, agencies seized 86 kg of heroin and methamphetamine worth around Rs 600 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat and apprehended 14 Pakistani nationals. In March of the same year, the Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS and NCB had seized 80 kg of narcotics worth around Rs 480 crore from a Pakistani boat off the Gujarat coast.

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