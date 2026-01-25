Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti's close associate arrested in Punjab, 30 bore pistol recovered ahead of Republic Day

Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers to win BBL 15, surpass CSK and Mumbai Indians in franchise record
INDIA
Ahead of Republic day celebrations on 26 January, Punjab Police has arrested a Jammu resident, identified as Raman Kumar alias Golu, for his alleged links with Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. Raman Kumar alias Golu was aprrehended by Station Operation Cell, SAS Nagar, as confirmed by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.
Raman Kumar, who lives in Jammu, is a key associate of Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. A 30 bore pistol was recovered from him. He has been in direct contact with Shahzad Bhatti, a Pakistan-based gangster, via Instagram and WhatsApp. As DGP said, Raman was involved in the Ambala Police Station blast case and provided financial support to the perpetrators.