Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti's close associate arrested in Punjab, 30 bore pistol recovered ahead of Republic Day

Ahead of Republic day celebrations on 26 January, Punjab Police has arrested a Jammu resident, identified as Raman Kumar alias Golu, for his alleged links with Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. Raman Kumar alias Golu was aprrehended by Station Operation Cell, SAS Nagar, as confirmed by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Who is Raman Kumar?

Raman Kumar, who lives in Jammu, is a key associate of Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. A 30 bore pistol was recovered from him. He has been in direct contact with Shahzad Bhatti, a Pakistan-based gangster, via Instagram and WhatsApp. As DGP said, Raman was involved in the Ambala Police Station blast case and provided financial support to the perpetrators.