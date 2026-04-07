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Pakistani terrorist on run for 16 years arrested in Jammu and Kashmir, Lashkar-e-Taiba module busted

The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested two Pakistani terrorists linked with a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module busted by police in Srinagar on Monday. Pictures have come of the arrest. They were among five others arrested.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 06:32 PM IST

Pakistani terrorist on run for 16 years arrested in Jammu and Kashmir, Lashkar-e-Taiba module busted
On the run for 16 years, LeT terrorist Abdullah alias Abu Hureira has been arrested
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The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested two Pakistani terrorists linked with a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module busted by police in Srinagar on Monday. Pictures have come of the arrest. The terrorists were among five people arrested, officials said on Tuesday. These include Pakistani terrorist Abdullah alias Abu Hureira who had eluded the police for 16 years and had also aided in setting up bases outside Jammu and Kashmir.

The other Pakistani terrorist has been identified as Usman alias Khubaib.

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