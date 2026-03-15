Pakistani terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri; Indian army, J&K police foil infiltration attempt

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INDIA
A Pakistani terrorist was killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army & Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Uri's Buchhar area, as ANI reported.
A Pakistani terrorist was killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army & Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Uri's Buchhar area in Baramula district, as ANI reported. The joint operation was launched on the midnight of 14 March and 15 March to foil inflitration attempts by Pakistani terrorists. An AK rifle, pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered by the Indian army.
Indian army said, "Based on a specific intelligence input provided by J&K Police regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched on the intervening night of 14-15 Mar 26 in the general area of Buchhar, Uri sector. Troops spotted suspicious movement of a terrorist in the thicket. The ambush was readjusted, and the terrorist was challenged, resulting in the terrorist opening indiscriminate fire. In the contact, a Pakistani terrorist was eliminated. Warlike stores, including an AK rifle, pistols and a large quantity of ammunition, have been recovered."
Earlier, White Knight Corps informed that a junior commissioned officer (JCO) Subedar Sandeep Kumar Dhaka died on Saturday. The post on X read, "While operating in the challenging and rugged terrain during prolonged operations in the general area of Poonch, as part of Operation Sheri Kalan, today at about 2.30 pm, Subedar Sandeep Kumar Dhaka slipped and fell on ground and subsequently became unresponsive."