Pakistani origin ISKP terrorist linked with Taliban, LeT arrested by Afghan forces

Afghanistan Security force has arrested a Pakistani linked with Islamic State Khorasan province (ISKP) during a raid in the country. As per National Directorate of Security (NDS) statement, arrested terrorist Muneeb, resident of Pakistan also known as Abu Hilal is a "judge" at IS and responsible for relations with other terror groups like LeT, Haqqani and also has close links with the Taliban’s Peshawar Council,

"Muneeb is a key member of the Central Council of ISIS Khorasan who was also in charge of shadow court, coordination and contact with the other groups including Lashkar-e Taiab, Haqqani Network, Sepa-e Sahaba, Jamiat-e Ulema-e Islam and the Peshawar Council of Taliban," said National Directorate of Security in a statement

NDS also added that many detained ISKP terrorists have close coordination with Lashkar-e Taiba and the Haqqani terrorist network.

Pakistani agencies actively supporting various terror groups to launch attacks in Afghanistan. Indian security agencies had earlier also expressed apprehension that after the withdrawal of US troops, Pakistan's agencies will carry out attacks at Indian bases in Afghanistan.

This month a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist held by Afghanistan’s security forces had revealed Pakistan's plan to launch massive attacks in Kashmir as well as on Indian assets in Afghanistan.

The captured terrorist was given arms training in Pakistan for four months and sent to Afghanistan to carry out attacks. Earlier, Indian security agencies had also expressed similar apprehensions that Pakistan was using Taliban camps for attacks in Kashmir, now the JeM terrorist's confession has completely exposed Pakistan.

In an encounter with terrorists in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, security forces had killed 15 terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition from the Talibani camps. The security forces discovered that only 5 of them were Talibani and the rest were from the JeM outfit.

''In the intervening night of April 13-14, a big group of JeM terror outfit was intercepted while entering in Nangarhar provenance. In an encounter, several terrorists were killed and arms and ammunition were recovered from them," reports Afghani media.

Indian security agencies are assessing the current situation. Many feel that the infiltration in Kashmir will see a rise and the terrorists will be battle-hardened veterans from Afghanistan.

"Pakistan's ISI is trying to infiltrate the Taliban into Kashmir. Most of the Taliban terrorists are war veterans. There are also reports about the presence of JeM terrorists at launch pads near Line of Control. Some of them also trained in Taliban camps," said an officer working in the Indian security establishment.

Due to the peace agreement between the Taliban and the US in Doha, American troops will leave Afghanistan in a few months. In such a situation, Pakistan is trying to take advantage of this opportunity. Indian security agencies had earlier also expressed apprehension that after the withdrawal of US troops, Pakistan's agencies will carry out attacks on Indian bases in Afghanistan.

"ISI is playing its old game but better than before. Unlike in the past when ISI didn’t hide its military role inside Afghanistan, now they are projecting that they are changed now. This is to placate the Americans. However, Afghan NDS has been unexpectedly putting up a strong fight against ISI design to colonize Afghanistan," said another official.

In the recent terrorist attack at a gurdwara in Kabul, more than 25 people lost their lives. The investigation revealed that the Haqqani Network, an ISI-controlled group that is part of the Taliban, wanted to attack the Indian mission in Kabul but failed due to tight security. Since they were not able to attack the Indian mission, they attacked the gurudwara instead. This attack was a clear signal to curtail Indian influence in Afghanistan for the near future.

As per security agencies report, Masood Azhar is not well and his younger brother Mufti Rauf Asghar is the de facto head of JeM. Rauf's son Wali Azhar has also trained in Talibani camps.