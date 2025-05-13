This comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, following days of cross-border strikes.

India on Tuesday declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, as persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, following days of cross-border strikes triggered by India’s launch of Operation Sindoor.

"The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d' Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today," read a short statement issued by the MEA.

India also responded to a recent statement made by the Pakistan Foreign Office, emphasising that Pakistan's history of nurturing terrorism on an industrial scale makes it accountable for the consequences. Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, during the weekly press conference, stated that Pakistan's attempt to escape the consequences of its actions is futile, given its long history of supporting terrorism. He highlighted that the terrorist infrastructure sites destroyed by India were responsible for the deaths of not only Indians but also many other innocents around the world.

On April 24, India revoked all visas previously issued to Pakistani citizens and advised its nationals against travelling to Pakistan. As part of these diplomatic measures, the Ministry of External Affairs announced, “The Indian government has decided to ‘suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect’.”

(With inputs from agencies)