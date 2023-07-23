Headlines

‘If I get citizenship, I will…’: Pakistani national Seema Haider files mercy petition as couple fall sick

Days after being questioned by the Uttar Pradesh ATS, Seema Haider and her Indian 'husband' Sachin Meena reportedly became unwell on Saturday morning.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 07:25 PM IST

Seema Haider case: Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who illegally entered India with her four children has fallen sick according to recent developments on the case. Seema and her husband Sachin Meena both are unwell, just days after being questioned by the Uttar Pradesh ATS. 

Meanwhile, a supposed video of Haider appearing unwell and ingesting glucose drips surfaced on Saturday.

Haider requested permission to stay at her "matrimonial home" in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday by submitting a mercy appeal to President Droupadi Murmu. The couple were staying in a rented house in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida. 

"...Hon'ble madam, petitioner has found peace, love and happiness and a sense of purpose with Sachin Meena as a beloved husband, his father as father-in-law and his mother as mother-in-law that the petitioner never had before. Her excellency, (the) petitioner begs you to believe the petitioner and show compassion to a lady, not highly educated," Haider stated.

She also said, “I don't think that my four children and I will increase any burden on India. If I get citizenship, I will show myself as a good person. I won't betray."

Haider has also petitioned the president to have an oral hearing for her. The petition, filed on her behalf by Supreme Court advocate AP Singh, was received at the President's secretariat.

Seema Haider, 30, claims in the plea that she is in love with Sachin Meena, 22, of Greater Noida, and that she has brought her four children to live with him. The Pakistani national claims to have converted to Hinduism and married Meena at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, in accordance with Hindu rites and traditions.

