INDIA

Pakistani Media's Propaganda Exposed: French navy debunks false claims of Rafale jets shot down, operation sindoor

The French Navy has exposed the 'extensive misinformation' spread by Pakistani media on India's Operation Sindoor on Pakistan-sponsored terrorist sites and the 'falsely claimed' shot down of Rafale jets.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 05:27 PM IST

The French Navy has exposed the 'extensive misinformation' spread by Pakistani media on India's Operation Sindoor on Pakistan-sponsored terrorist sites and the 'falsely claimed' shot down of Rafale jets. The Navy confirmed that the article publsihed in Pakistan media outlet Geo TV's website, quoting a French naval commander is fake news, and said that the officer never gave his consent for any form of publication.

Here's what the Pakistani media claimed

On November 21, Islamabad's Geo TV outlet published on its website an article claiming that a French naval commander had confirmed Pakistan's air superiority, using Chinese J-10C fighters and that Indian Rafale jets were shot down during the clash. The disputed article had sensationally claimed that a French commander told an Indo-Pacific conference that the Pakistan Air Force performed "much better" during the May 6-7 confrontation involving over 140 fighter jets. It also alleged that he confirmed that Indian Rafales were shot down and linked the outcome to supposed Chinese support.

They also wrote, "Addressing why Rafale's radar system failed to perform properly during combat, Captain Launay said the issue was operational rather than technical. "There was nothing wrong with the war machine, but the machine was not used properly," he explained, adding that "Rafale can compete and defeat the Chinese J-10C in any combat situation." The French Navy rejected this narrative, stating that "he never mentioned the Chinese J-10"

French navy exposes the propaganda spread by Pakistan

The French Navy said the report not only misquoted French officers but even published the wrong name, referring to the officer as "Jacques Launay" instead of his real name, Captain Yvan Launay.

In a statement released on its official X account, it said, "These statements were attributed to Captain Launay, who never gave his consent for any form of publication. The article contains extensive misinformation and disinformation."

According to the Navy, Captain Launay's actual role is limited to commanding the naval air station at Landivisiau, where Rafale Marine aircraft are stationed, contrary to the Pakistani portrayal of him as a senior operational authority involved in the India-Pakistan conflict. His presentation at the conference, France said, was purely technical: he described the missions of the Rafale Marine, the carrier strike group concept, and general challenges pilots face in high-intensity air combat.

France Navy further clarified that when asked about Operation Sindoor, Captain Launay neither confirmed nor denied any claims about losses, and he refused to comment on allegations about Chinese jamming of Indian aircraft. The Navy also added that he never mentioned the Chinese J-10, contradicting what Pakistani media tried to project.

(with ANI inputs)

