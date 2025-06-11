INDIA
A 45-year-old Pakistani national allegedly fatally stabbed his 35-year-old wife, also a Pakistani, using a kitchen knife in their rented flat in Kharghar node of Navi Mumbai before killing himself over a domestic dispute, local police said. Read on to know more.
A 45-year-old Pakistani national allegedly fatally stabbed his 35-year-old wife, also a Pakistani, using a kitchen knife in their rented flat in Kharghar node of Navi Mumbai before killing himself over a domestic dispute, police said on Tuesday. The Pakistani couple, identified as Notandas alias Sanjay Sachdev and his wife Sapna Notandas, were on long-term visas to India, a police officer said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Mohite said the couple was found lying in pools of blood in their rented flat on Monday. "The sister of the woman visited the flat on Monday as Sapna Notandas was not responding to her calls, leading to the discovery of the crime," said Mohite.
He said doctors declared Sapna Notandas dead at the scene, while her husband succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
The preliminary investigation suggests that Notandas attacked his wife with a sharp kitchen knife following a fight, stabbing her multiple times on the neck, back, and shoulder, leading to her death. "Subsequently, Notandas used the same weapon to stab himself in the neck, which resulted in his own death," the police officer said. He said Sapna Notandas and her husband were originally Pakistani citizens.
"Our records show they arrived in India in November 2024 on a long-term visit visa. The couple had been residing in the flat with their two children for the past six months. We are currently conducting a thorough verification of their visas and other identity documents as part of the ongoing investigation," Mohite added. Police have registered a case under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the Central government issued 'leave India' notices to Pakistani nationals holding short-term visas covering 12 categories. The External Affairs Ministry had stated that the decision to suspend visas of Pakistani nationals wouldn't affect the validity of the Long Stay Visas (LTVs) issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals earlier.
Mohite said a major concern for the police administration is the welfare and future of the two young children left behind by the couple. "We are trying to find out who will take care of them."
(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency PTI).
