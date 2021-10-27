Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam finally BREAKS silence over allegations of ISI links

Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam, who is a close friend of former Punjab Chief Minister Captian Amarinder Singh, said on Tuesday (October 27) that she is ready to join any investigation by Indian agencies for her alleged links with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

She also described the allegations against her as 'outrageous and utterly disappointing.'

This comes after Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had earlier said the state government will conduct a probe to ascertain Aroosa Alam, who has been visiting Amarinder Singh for several years, has links with the ISI.

"They're (Capt Amarinder Singh) now saying that there's threat from ISI. We'll look into the woman's connection with it (ISI). Capt kept raising drones issue coming from Pakistan for last 4.5 years," Randhawa said.

"I am ready to cooperate with the central agencies of India if they are opening any probe on the issue. India can even engage third-country investigators to probe the baseless propaganda against me," Aroosa Alam told a leading news agency.

"Some 16 years ago when I was first refused an Indian visa over some reasons, the Indian government had conducted such an investigation and subsequently a visa was issued to me," she said, adding that she last visited India in November and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is still her good friend.

"Despite this controversy, Capt sahib is still my good friend," the Pakistani journalist said.

She mocked what kind of 'Raaz (secret)' the ISI had through her. "The allegations are simply outrageous and utterly disappointing," she said.

Earlier, on Randhawa's allegations, former Punjab CM had said Alam had been coming to India for 16 years with due clearances from the Centre.

"As far as who sponsored Aroosa's visa, of course I did, for 16 years," he said.

"You were a minister in my cabinet@Sukhjinder_INC. Never heard you complain about Aroosa Alam.

