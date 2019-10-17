Pakistani F-16s intercepted Kabul-bound SpiceJet flight last month after mistaking it for Indian Air Force jet

The event occurred at a time when the Pakistani airspace was not closed to India.

A Kabul-bound SpiceJet passenger aircraft was intercepted and asked to lower its altitude by Pakistani fighter jets last month, sources reported. The news of the Indian passenger aircraft being held for almost an hour by Pakistan's airforce comes amid burgeoning political tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, ever since India conducted the Balakot airstrikes.

According to sources, the SpiceJet SG-21, carrying 120 passengers, was mid-air when it was flanked by two Pakistani F-16 combat fighter jets and asked to lower its altitude. A passenger on the flight later told news agencies that they could see one of the pilots of the Pakistani jets gesturing the SpiceJet aircraft pilot to lower the aircraft. The passenger aircraft was also asked to report its flight details to Pakistan. The SpiceJet captain briefed Pakistani F-16 jet pilots, saying, "This is SpiceJet, Indian commercial aircraft, which carries passengers and is going to Kabul as per schedule."

This particular piece of info comes off as mildly alarming since the event occurred at a time when the Pakistani airspace was not closed to India.

However, news agency ANI later reported that the occurrence was actually a result of a misunderstanding. Every flight carries its own code, and the SpiceJet code is 'SG'. Pakistani authorities had confused this code with 'IA' and mistook it for an aircraft belonging to the Indian Army. Alarmed, the Pakistani ATC immediately launched the two F-16 combat aircrafts for an interception.

According to reports, after the botch-up was cleared, the F-16s escorted the SpiceJet aircraft till it exited Pakistani airspace and entered Afghanistan. For this entire duration, the passengers aboard the aircraft were asked to shut their windows and maintain silence. Later, the flight's return journey from Kabul was delayed since Pakistani embassy officials at Afghanistan were busy filing paperwork for mid-air mix up.