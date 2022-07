File Photo

A massive search operation has been launched by the security forces after a Pakistani drone was spotted alongside the international border near the Dhindha village of Pathankot tehsil of Punjab’s Gurdaspur district on Sunday.

The drone was spotted in the middle of the night at around 12:30 am. 46 rounds were fired by the security forces at the drone, which then went back to the Pakistani side. Forces have launched searches in the area.