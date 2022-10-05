Pakistani drone enters Indian Territory along Punjab’s Gurdaspur border, BSF opens fire

Representational image

The Border Security Force (BSF) sprung into action after a security threat was detected along the India-Pakistan border on Tuesday. A drone had reportedly entered the Indian territory from the international border in Punjab, according to news reports.

BSF troops opened fire at a drone from Pakistan along the International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector on Tuesday, officials said. Border Security Force (BSF) troops heard a buzzing sound of the flying object in the early hours and opened fire, officials said.

Search operations have been launched in the area to check if any packages were dropped by the drone in Indian territory, they said. BSF DIG in the area, Prabhakar Joshi, told ANI, “We are meeting people and asking them to provide information to catch the offenders.”

The incident was reported one day after the BSF recovered a contraband item suspected to be heroin weighing 435 grams, from a Pakistani truck loaded with Afghan dry fruits at the Attari Zero Line in Punjab’s Amritsar.

As per news reports, the contraband was detected by BSF during the checking/frisking of the truck loaded with dry fruits from Afghanistan. The heroine was attached to an iron plate wrapped in black adhesive tape with a magnet to the back mud-guard.

As per experts, the India-Pakistan border along Punjab is one of the most used paths by miscreants to transport illegal weapons, drugs, and other illicit substances from one country to the other. Thus, a lot of contraband is seized by the security forces in Punjab.

