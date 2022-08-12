UP: ‘Pakistan zindabad’, ‘Sar tan se juda’ slogans raised in Jaunpur during Muharram, 4 arrested

A number of people were taking part in the Tazia procession when some miscreants in the crowd began shouting objectionable slogans

The Jaunpur police in Uttar Pradesh arrested four persons after a video of a group of men shouting "sar tan se juda" and "Pakistan zindabad" during a Muharram procession went viral. The video of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday.

यूपी के जौनपुर स्थित मछलिशहर के मीरगंज बाजार में मुहर्रम के जुलूस में लगे सर तन से जुदा के नारे। pic.twitter.com/E52yAWP3y4 — Jitendra Pratap Singh 'Sudarshan News' (@JitendraStv) August 10, 2022

The incident allegedly took place at Jaunpur's Karianv Bazar, near the Mirganj police station. In the evening, a number of people were taking part in the Tazia procession when some miscreants in the crowd began shouting objectionable slogans and tried to incite people from the other community.

"It had come to light that during Tazia procession, some objectionable slogans were raised. There were videos of the incident, it was investigated and accused were traced. Since it was objectionable FIR was registered and four people were arrested. Action being taken," Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural said.

He further said that Mohammed Shakeel, Abdul Zabbar, Mohammed Jeeshan, and Mohammed Kharish were arrested for raising the hateful slogans.

