UP: ‘Pakistan zindabad’, ‘Sar tan se juda’ slogans raised in Jaunpur during Muharram, 4 arrested

A number of people were taking part in the Tazia procession when some miscreants in the crowd began shouting objectionable slogans

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

The Jaunpur police in Uttar Pradesh arrested four persons after a video of a group of men shouting "sar tan se juda" and "Pakistan zindabad" during a Muharram procession went viral. The video of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday.

 

The incident allegedly took place at Jaunpur's Karianv Bazar, near the Mirganj police station. In the evening, a number of people were taking part in the Tazia procession when some miscreants in the crowd began shouting objectionable slogans and tried to incite people from the other community.

"It had come to light that during Tazia procession, some objectionable slogans were raised. There were videos of the incident, it was investigated and accused were traced. Since it was objectionable FIR was registered and four people were arrested. Action being taken," Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural said.

 

He further said that Mohammed Shakeel, Abdul Zabbar, Mohammed Jeeshan, and Mohammed Kharish were arrested for raising the hateful slogans.

Muharram is an event of mourning for Muslims. However, in recent years, the occasion has been used by miscreants from the community to terrorise other communities through display of swords and sticks and playing of provocative songs.

