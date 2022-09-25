'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at PFI protest in Pune: Case registered under sedition charges

Photo: ANI/ Twitter screengrab

The Maharashtra Government has said that two videos have come where ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were allegedly raised during a Popular Front of India (PFI) protest in Pune. A case under sedition charges has been registered, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was quoted as saying.

“Two different videos have come & they will be investigated but in Maharashtra, if someone raises Pakistan Zindabad slogans, we will not spare them. We have registered a case under sedition charges,” ANI quoted Maharashtra Dy CM on 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans heard at PFI protest in Pune.

Earlier on Sunday, the police said that a probe is underway pertaining to videos that went viral and stringent action will be taken against the culprits. Police had added that a case had also been registered under sections of rioting and for blocking the roads.

“Case registered under sections of rioting & for blocking the roads at Bund Garden PS. Probe underway pertaining to videos that went viral. Stringent action to be taken against culprits,” DCP Sagar Patil was quoted by ANI.

A row erupted after ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were heard outside the District Collector’s office on Saturday in Pune where PFI cadres had gathered to protest against the recent ED-CBI-Police raids across 15 states on September 22 where 106 PFI leaders and cadres were arrested.

In the original video feed, some parts of the slogans were faint due to high ambience noise. Reporters on the spot had further corroborated information about slogans. Pune police had detained some protesters and registered a case of unlawful assembly.

