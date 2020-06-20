Pakistan violates ceasefire in north Kashmir, two civilians injured

In yet another ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani side targeted Indian posts and civilian areas in north Kashmir's Rampur Uri sector, injuring two civilians.

This is the sixth ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the last 10 days.

At around 9:30 am on Saturday morning, Pakistan rangers fired mortar sells targeting the Nambla and Rustum post of in Haji peer Rampur sector.

"This morning Pakistani rangers resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation which was retaliated to by the India army," an official informed.

He added that Pakistani rangers violated the ceasefire and targeted the forward post of Indian army along the line of control (LoC).

Villagers living in Nambla and Hajiper Sector ran for cover after they heard firing, said a local resident of the area.

"Pakistan violated ceasefire in Nambla in URI’s sector. Two civilians injured in Mortar shelling by Pakistan. Indian Army Retailiated. It started at 9:30am when Pakistan started shelling mortar light arms ammunition towards Indian side and intermediate firing is still on," Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom said.

This is the sixth ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the last 10 days in north Kashmir’s Uri and Kupwara sector. Earlier the Indian posts and civilian areas in Churunda, Kamalkot, Hajipeer in Uri and Tangdaar, Keran and Machaail area of Kupwara were targeted.

In all areas, the Indian army gave a befitting reply.