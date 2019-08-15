Pakistan violates ceasefire in KG sector in J-K
Pakistan on Thursday violated the ceasefire in KG Sector of Nangi Tekri area.
The Indian Army was befittingly retaliating to the ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops.
Mohammad Muzir Mugal, a local, said: "I was at the flag hoisting ceremony. I heard firing from Pakistan's side when I was returning from the ceremony."
"I just want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if this kind of violations takes place on the Independence Day, then a proper reply should be given to them," he added.
Chamanlal, another resident of Nangi Tekri area, said: "Pakistan should understand that we are not like the old India that will stay quiet over these violations."