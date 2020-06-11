Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua districts, one jawan martyred

The ceasefire violations by Pakistan took place between 10 and 11 pm on Wednesday night.

Pakistan on Wednesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations by firing with small/heavy weapons and shelling with mortars in Manjakote, Keri, Balakote and Karol Maitran sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua districts.

One Indian Army jawan was martyred in the firing in the Rajouri sector, army sources informed

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Pakistan targeted civilian areas in the Nowshera sector, causing damage to several houses in the area.

A man was injured in shelling by Pakistan in the Manjakote sector of Rajouri district last night. He was later brought to the hospital. The doctor on duty said, "He has a shell injury in his right shoulder. After X-ray and ortho consultation we removed the shell. He is stable and under observation."