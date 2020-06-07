Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Kupwara, Baramulla districts, gets fitting reply from Indian army

In yet another ceasefire violation along the Line of Control, the Pakistani side on Sunday afternoon opened fire in the Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, "At about 11 am and 12.40 pm on Sunday, Pakistan started ceasefire violation along the LoC in the Keran and Rampur sectors of Kupwara and Baramulla districts. The army retaliated befittingly. Enemy positions were targeted with precision".

Senior army officials say it's the firing from Pakistani side is done to provide cover to terrorists to facilitate their infiltration into India.

On Thursday evening an Indian Army Jawan was martyred after Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The incident happened at around 7 pm when firing from Pakistani side started that targeted the forward areas in the sector.

In another news, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday killed four terrorists during an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A joint team of the 178 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force, Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group (SOG) is carrying out the operation. The exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists started in the early morning of Sunday.