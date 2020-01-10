Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Poonch, kills two Army porters in mortar shelling

Pakistan Army on Friday violated the ceasefire and carried out an attack on Indian Army porters at forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area, killing two of them and injuring others.

According to an All India Radio report, Pak forces lobbed mortars at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gulpur Sector of Poonch. The incident took place at around 11 am.

The army porters were working in an area along the LoC when the shells hit them directly, PTI reported.

"Today at about 1100 hours Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked shelling with mortars along LoC in Gulpur sector in district Poonch", a defence spokesman was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Two civilians who were working as Army porters were killed and three others were severely injured as Pak Army launched unprovoked mortar shelling and a shell hit them directly.

Those injured in the shellings have been hospitalised and efforts are on to recover the bodies of the two other porters, the report said.

Pakistan also launched heavy firing in Degwar sector, with Indian Army retaliating effectively.