Pakistan violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu, BSF gives ‘befitting reply’

Rangers of the Pakistan Army on Tuesday morning violated the ceasefire along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. Troops of the Border Security Force were targeted in unprovoked firing to which it gave a “befitting reply”, an official was quoted as saying.

The incident of ceasefire violation happened in the Arnia sector of Jammu district.

"This morning, the alert BSF Jammu troops gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on a BSF patrolling party," BSF Deputy Inspector General S P S Sandhu said.

A renewed ceasefire was agreed by India and Pakistan along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir in February 2021.

There was no casualty on the Indian side, the BSF Jammu public relations officer said.

The agreement has been holding barring a few violations. This has been a relief to residents and farmers near the border who have been able to restart farming activities along the Line of Control and the International Border.

(With inputs from PTI)