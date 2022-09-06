Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Pakistan violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu, BSF gives ‘befitting reply’

A renewed ceasefire was agreed by India and Pakistan along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir in February 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

Pakistan violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu, BSF gives ‘befitting reply’
File Photo | Representational

Rangers of the Pakistan Army on Tuesday morning violated the ceasefire along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. Troops of the Border Security Force were targeted in unprovoked firing to which it gave a “befitting reply”, an official was quoted as saying.

The incident of ceasefire violation happened in the Arnia sector of Jammu district.

"This morning, the alert BSF Jammu troops gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on a BSF patrolling party," BSF Deputy Inspector General S P S Sandhu said.

A renewed ceasefire was agreed by India and Pakistan along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir in February 2021. 

There was no casualty on the Indian side, the BSF Jammu public relations officer said.

The agreement has been holding barring a few violations. This has been a relief to residents and farmers near the border who have been able to restart farming activities along the Line of Control and the International Border.

READ | PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, know what’s on agenda

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP ECET 2022 Counselling registration starts: Website, steps to register, other details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.