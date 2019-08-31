Headlines

Pakistan violated ceasefire 222 times in 25 days

Even in the month of July, at least 296 incidents of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani forces were reported.

Manish Shukla

Updated: Aug 31, 2019, 05:40 AM IST

There have been more than 222 incidents of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani troops along the Line of Control ever since the Narendra Modi-led NDA government abrogated Article 370 and divided J&K into two Union Territories on August 5. 

According to figures released by the government, the Pakistani Army has violated ceasefire a total of 1,900 times this year with more than 222 incidents reported in just 25 days since the abrogation of provisions Article 370.

On an average, there have been close to 10 incidents of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani troops since August 5, leading to frequent skirmishes and heavy exchange of fire from both sides daily.

The figures also point to Pakistan’s desperate attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue by carrying out ceasefire violations to not only dominate the LoC but also provide cover to terrorists attempting to infiltrate into the India side of the border.

However, despite the unprovoked heavy shelling from Pakistan, the Indian Army has been giving a strong response to the neighbouring troops. 

Intercepts and other intelligence inputs suggest some critical Pakistan Army installations have been hit across the border.

Even in the month of July, at least 296 incidents of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani forces were reported.

The increase in ceasefire violations come amid intelligence warnings about Pakistan pushing in terrorists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to carry out attacks on the security forces in Kashmir and disturb the peace.

Inputs gathered by the intelligence agencies suggest that infiltration attempts are being made every night. There are also inputs about terrorists targeting leaders in J&K.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is planning a massive infiltration to target security forces in J&K, according to a report by the Research and Analysis Wing.

