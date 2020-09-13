Pakistan using underground tunnels to send terrorists into India: J&K DGP

The chif of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that Pakistan is using cross-border underground tunnels to send terrorists to India, and drones to drop weapons to the infiltrators.

However, Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh said that the security forces have the situation under control with anti-tunnelling operations being conducted in full force.

"Digging of tunnels beneath the IB is part of the nefarious designs of Pakistan to facilitate infiltration of terrorists into this side to step up terrorism," Singh told reporters in Samba district.

The comments were made after security forces found a 170-metre tunnel at Galar village along the IB. The tunnel was 20-25 feet deep. It was found by the BSF team near the border-fencing on August 28.

"I saw this huge tunnel which is almost similar to the one detected in Chanyari in 2013-14. After the Nagrota encounter, we had received specific inputs that infiltration had taken place through a tunnel and was searching for it," the DGP said.

"The investigation is on but the ground indicators suggest that the tunnel was used by Pakistan in the past to push infiltrators," he added.

He further said that BSF and police personnel are searching for more tunnels.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Sunday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire at around 5:45 pm today. Pakistan resorted to firing with Small Arms and shelling with Mortars during a ceasefire violation.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.