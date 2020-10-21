Pakistan uses Chinese drone to drop contraband, BSF foils bid

Pakistan’s ISI has increased its anti-India activities along the border areas with the help of Chinese drones. There is a high possibility of arms, ammunition, communication equipments and narcotics being dropped in India to carry out attacks.

On Wednesday, a Chinese drone was seen flying in the Indian airspace in Gurdaspur district by the Border Security Force (BSF). As soon as the drone was spotted the BSF tried to hit the target with bullets but the drone flew back to Pakistan territory.

The incident is not the first in the area. Last week, five such incidents were spotted by the Border Security Force. Deputy Inspector General, BSF, Gurdaspur sector Rajesh Sharma confirmed the incident of shooting at a Pakistan drone on Wednesday morning.

According to an intelligence report, the Pakistan ISI was planning a Pathankot like attack on Indian army establishments in the area.“The recce by drone has only strengthened our belief that Pakistan can engage into a misadventure with the help of Islamic and Sikh terrorist organisations operating from its soil,” said sources.

Notably, non-bailable warrants of arrest were issued against Ranjeet Singh Neeta r/o R.S. Pura, Jammu, J&K, presently in Pakistan and Gurmeet Singh @ Bagga r/o Tanda, District Hoshiyarpur, Punjab, by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in February this year. The arrest warrant was issued against the men for allegedly dropping arms, ammunition, explosives, communication devices and fake Indian currency notes into the Indian territory with the help of Chinese drones coming from Pakistan.

Nine accused including Akashdeep, Balwant Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Balbir Singh, Maan Singh, Gurdev Singh, Shubhdeep Singh, Sajanpreet Singh and Romandeep Singh were arrested by the NIA in the case. According to the investigations, between August and September, 2019 drones from Pakistan made 8 sorties in 5 days to send consignments.

Sources in Gurdaspur say that the possibility of arms, ammunition or other contrabands being dropped by drones from Pakistan still exist. The drones were recently supplied to Pakistan by China.

It is believed that Pakistan is using high precision drones to drop consignments. These drones could drop anything at the prefered location and the contrabands could be retrieved by the terrorists in India with the help of coordinates.