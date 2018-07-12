Pakistan to file second written reply to India on Jadhav's case in ICJ on Jul 17

Headlines

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

International wrestling body UWW threatens to ban WFI, voice support for wrestlers

Wrester Protest: Vinesh Phogat says life of complainants are in danger if Brij Bhushan walks free

DNA: Why was the 'Kavach' safety system at the Odisha Route missing?

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

Pakistan to file second written reply to India on Jadhav's case in ICJ on Jul 17

 Pakistan will file its second written reply to India on July 17 in the ICJ on the conviction of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism, the Foreign Office said today.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 09:44 PM IST

 Pakistan will file its second written reply to India on July 17 in the ICJ on the conviction of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism, the Foreign Office said today.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on January 23 gave a timeline to both Pakistan and India for filing another round of memorials in the case.

Pakistan's counter-memorial will be in response to pleadings filed by India in the Hague-based ICJ on April 17, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal told reporters at his weekly press briefing.

Top attorney Khawar Qureshi, who pleaded Pakistan's case at the initial stage, briefed Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk regarding the case last week, the Express Tribune reported.

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

After the submission of the second counter-memorial, the ICJ will fix the matter for hearing, which is likely to take place next year, the report said.

A senior lawyer, who has expertise in international litigations, told the Pakistani daily that there is no chance of hearing the case this year.

Even the hearing of other matters has already been fixed until March/April next year, therefore, Jadhav case will be listed in summer next year, he added.

India had moved the ICJ in May last year after Jadhav, 48, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism.

A 10-member bench of the ICJ on May 18 had restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.

In its written pleadings, India had accused Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention by not giving consular access to Jadhav arguing that the convention did not say that such access would not be available to an individual arrested on espionage charges.

In response, Pakistan through its counter-memorial on December 13 told the ICJ that the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations 1963 applied only to legitimate visitors and did not cover clandestine operations.

Pakistan had said that "since India did not deny that Jadhav was travelling on a passport with an assumed Muslim name, they have no case to plead." Pakistan said that India did not explain how "a serving naval commander" was travelling under an assumed name.

It also stated that "since Jadhav was on active duty, it is obvious that he was a spy sent on a special mission." Giving false identity to Kulbhushan, sending him for espionage and funding of terrorists activities are all some of the reasons which disentitle India from invoking the jurisdiction of the ICJ, Pakistan had said.

India has been maintaining that the trial of Jadhav by a military court in Pakistan was "farcical".

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.

However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. Jadhav's sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India.

India had approached the ICJ for "egregious" violation of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, by Pakistan in Jadhav's case.

