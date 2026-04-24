Pakistan terror racket busted in India? 2 arrested in Noida in connection with ISI-backed plot

Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested Tushar Chauhan and Sameer Khan for allegedly planning targeted killings with ties to the ISI.

In a significant operation, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two individuals, Tushar Chauhan (alias Hizbullah Khan) and Sameer Khan, in Noida on Thursday. The two suspects, who are believed to have ties with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, were involved in a dangerous plot to carry out targeted killings of high-profile individuals in the state. The investigation has revealed a chilling connection to Pakistani gangsters and radical terrorist groups.

Sleeper Cell Operation and Radicalisation of Youth

The arrested duo allegedly planned to establish a sleeper cell in Uttar Pradesh, with the aim of radicalising Indian youth to carry out violent acts. According to initial findings, Chauhan was in contact with Shahzad Bhatti and Abid Jat, both Pakistani gangsters, through Instagram. Chauhan reportedly received an offer of Rs 3 lakh to execute the killings, using hand grenades and pistols.

Meanwhile, Khan was responsible for promoting the ideology of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), a banned terrorist organisation, by scrawling its name on walls across the region. The arrested suspects were also accused of issuing death threats to several individuals over the phone, often involving Pakistani handlers in their telephonic conference calls, further indicating the extent of foreign involvement in their activities.

Arrests Lead to Discovery of Dangerous Arsenal

During the operation, the ATS recovered a pistol, five live cartridges, and a knife from the suspects. The arrest of these individuals marks a crucial step in uncovering a potential terrorist network operating in the state. The investigation also revealed that Chauhan is a resident of Baghpat, while Sameer Khan resides in Seemapuri, Old Delhi.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered a case at the ATS police station in Lucknow, charging the suspects under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The police have sought custody remand to further investigate the suspects’ network and identify other possible associates involved in the terror plot.

Ongoing Investigation and National Security Concerns

The ATS operation has raised serious national security concerns, especially in light of the increasing links between local suspects and international terrorist groups. As the investigation continues, authorities are keen to trace the larger network of radicalised individuals and eliminate any potential threats to public safety. The discovery of these connections highlights the ongoing efforts to prevent terrorist activities and ensure the safety of high-profile citizens in the state.

This major operation serves as a reminder of the persistent threat posed by radical elements operating both locally and internationally, as well as the vigilance required to counteract such plots