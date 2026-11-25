22-year-old Uzaid from Meerut arrested for plotting fidayeen attack on Army camp. Linked to Pakistan-backed online radicalisation network, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

A 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has been arrested on charges of plotting to carry out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on an Army camp.

The man, identified as Uzaid, a resident of Baniyapada in Meerut, was linked to a Pakistan-backed online radicalisation network, the police said on Tuesday.

He allegedly used to consume 'anti-India' content on Instagram and YouTube, and was influenced by Masood Azhar, the chief of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Pakistan-backed online network

He was in touch with a Jammu-based resident, Mohammad Sajid, who was arrested in November last year, and the two were running an online network, which was backed by Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, the police said.

They were running online groups called 'Tuition-40', '005 Brigade' and 'Al-Muzzahid' on Instagram and the 'Session' messaging app to radicalise youth, the police said.

The accused were planning the attack during a conversation on November 8, 2025, in the '005 Brigade' group on 'Session', an end-to-end encrypted messaging app designed to protect user privacy.

An alleged Pakistani handler, said to be Aamir Hamza and codenamed 'Drugs', then shares the plan.

"Plan ye he ke Sajid ko bombs jacket pehna kr Indian Army checkpost pr bhejna he or boom kr dena he. ok? (The plan is to make Sajid wear a bomb jacket and send him to an Indian Army check post and blow him up)," he wrote.

Sajid then responds that "he is ready".

"Inshaallah pura checkpost udha dunga. Inshaallah ma apna 100% dunga (I will blow up the entire check post. I will give MY 100 per cent," he wrote.

Uzaid, who was codenamed 'Ibnaadam', then asks, "Kaha h jacket" (Where is the jacket?).

"Bana lenge ghr me hi (We will make them at home)," Hamza responds.

Plan to build mujahideen army

According to the police, Uzaid was preparing to build a large army of 'mujahideen'. He would incite people across various groups by claiming that Muslims in India were being subjected to oppression.

The police said both had planned to carry out a 'fidayeen' attack on a major Army camp in November 2025. While Sajid was tasked with conducting reconnaissance, Uzaid was responsible for procuring weapons and explosive-laden vests.

The plan, however, didn't materialise as Sajid was arrested.

How probe began

The case came to light on November 24, 2025, after police at Bahu Fort police station in Jammu registered a complaint about terror-related activities. The police began a probe and subsequently arrested Sajid.

His arrest then led a joint team of Jammu and Meerut police to raid Meerut in January and again in February in search of Uzaid. He, however, could not be traced.

He was then arrested from Meerut following a tip-off by the informers, a police officer said.

"The accused was absconding for 10 months. During this period, he would sometimes stay at his mama's (maternal uncle's) place and sometimes at any other location," the officer told the news agency PTI.

The officer said Uzaid watched videos by Masood Azhar. He came into contact with Sajid after commenting "hum bhi taiyaar hain" (we are also ready) on one of his videos.