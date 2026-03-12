Pakistan terror module busted: Indian Navy Lance Naik arrested for alleged spying for ISI, probe underway
The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested an Indian Navy Lance Naik from Agra for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s ISI.
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a 24-year-old Indian Navy personnel on allegations of espionage for Pakistan’s intelligence agency. The accused, identified as Adarsh Kumar, was reportedly sharing sensitive information related to naval assets with handlers linked to the Inter-Services Intelligence.
Officials said the arrest was made after intelligence inputs suggested that the suspect had been in contact with individuals associated with the Pakistani intelligence network.
According to senior officials, the probe began after the ATS received credible information about a person suspected of communicating with an ISI operative based in Pakistan. Acting on these inputs, investigators launched a detailed inquiry and began monitoring the suspect through both electronic and physical surveillance.
During the investigation, authorities identified the suspect as Adarsh Kumar, also known as Lucky. He is the son of Balveer Singh and hails from Chitapur village in the Kagarol police station area of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh.
Officials stated that Kumar was serving as a Lance Naik in the Indian Navy and was posted at the Southern Naval Command located in Kochi.
Investigators claim that Kumar developed contact with an ISI handler and maintained communication with the individual for a period of time. Authorities allege that he transferred money from his bank account to the handler and shared photographs and other details concerning strategically important naval warships.
Officials believe that the information exchanged may have posed serious risks to national security because it reportedly included images and data linked to sensitive naval assets.
Following the collection and verification of evidence, the ATS concluded that the accused had been involved in espionage activities and was working with a Pakistan-linked intelligence network. Based on these findings, the agency arrested Kumar on March 10.
After his detention, the accused was presented before a court, which subsequently remanded him to judicial custody.
Meanwhile, security agencies have intensified their investigation to assess the scale of the breach. Officials are examining communication records, financial transactions and digital devices recovered from the accused to determine how long the alleged contact with the ISI handler lasted and whether others were involved in the suspected espionage network.