Pakistan suspends bilateral trade with India, to downgrade diplomatic relations after Article 370 move

Pakistan on Wednesday said it will "downgrade" diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India after New Delhi's move on Article 370 of the Constitution, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of special status and dividing the state into two union territories.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Pakistan's National Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to a statement issued by the Pak PMO, the committee discussed India's move on Jammu and Kashmir and decided to celebrate this year's Independence Day on August 14 "in solidarity with brave Kashmiris and their just struggle for their right of self-determination." August 15, India's Independence Day, will be observed as Black Day by Pakistan.

Besides, it decided to downgrade diplomatic relations, suspend bilateral trade and review bilateral arrangements with India. The NSC also decided to raise the issue at the United Nations, including the Security Council.

The BJP-led NDA government on Monday decided to strip Jammu and Kashmir's special status, provided under Article 370 of the Constitution, and also bifurcate the state into union territories. The Lok Sabha approved the move on Monday and the Rajya Sabha gave its approval on Tuesday.