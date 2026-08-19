Pakistan summons US charge d'affaires over Sergio Gor's comments on Jammu and Kashmir

In a statement, the Pakistani ministry of foreign affairs said that the US envoy to Islamabad was summoned and a "strong demarche" was lodged against Gor's comments.

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the United States charge d'affaires over remarks made by US ambassador to India Sergio Gor during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement, the Pakistani ministry of foreign affairs said that the US envoy to Islamabad was summoned and a "strong demarche" was lodged against Gor's comments. This comes after Gor said that Jammu and Kashmir was "an important part of India" during a visit to Srinagar.

In its statement, Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry said that it "strongly condemned" Gor's remarks and described them as "irresponsible". It added: "It was underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is…awaiting final disposition in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people." The ministry said Gor's statement was "contrary to the United States' commitment to supremacy of international law and the UN charter."

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Gor held a meeting with the union territory's chief minister Omar Abdullah. Speaking to reporters after the meet, Gor said: "This is an important part of India and so I'm here visiting for the first time. It's an incredibly beautiful place, and so I'm thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place." He added that the United States would review its travel advisories for the region. "The United States puts out travel warnings and every so often we re-evaluate those travel warnings. I cannot make any big announcements here today, but it is something that we are going to look at," he said. Abdullah said that the meeting with Gor explored "possibilities that exist to widen & deepen the engagement between J&K & the United States of America, particularly in areas like tourism, horticulture & the new economy." This was Gor's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since taking charge as the US envoy to India in January this year.