After the India-Pakistan ceasefire was announced, Commodore Raghu R Nair said that while India will be adhering to the understanding that is the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, it remains fully prepared and vigilant.

Addressing the press conference, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Army said, "Over the past few days, as we have seen, Pakistan has suffered very heavy and unsustainable losses after it has given us an unprovoked attack on our installations." She added further that Pakistan has suffered losses in both land and air. There has been an extensive damage to the crucial Pakistani air bases- Skardu, Jacobabad and Bholari. In addition, a loss of AD weapon systems and radar made the defence of Pakistani airspace untenable.

'Pakistan suffers complete breakdown'

The Indian Army spokesperson said that across the Line of Control, extensive and precise damage to military infrastructure, command control centres, and logistic installations, in addition to that, two military personnel, had led to a complete breakdown of its defensive and offensive capability and also Pakistani morale".

Addressing the press conference, Commodore Raghu R. Nair said that while India will be adhering to the understanding that is the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force, it remains fully prepared and vigilant and committed to defending the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland. He said further that every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength. Every future escalation will invite a decisive response. Adopting a tough approach, he said, "We remain fully operationally ready to launch whatever operations may be required in defence of the nation."

Pakistani claims debunked

Debunking the claims of Pakistan, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army said, "Pakistan claimed that it damaged our S400 and Brahmos missile base with its JF 17, which is completely wrong. Secondly, it also ran a misinformation campaign that our airfields in Sirsa, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhatinda, Nalia, and Bhuj were damaged, and its misinformation is also completely wrong. Thirdly, according to Pakistan's misinformation campaign, our ammunition depot in Chandigarh and Vyas was damaged, which is also completely wrong. Pakistan made false allegations that the Indian Army damaged mosques.

Thrashing the Pakistan Army, she said, "I want to make it very clear that India is a secular nation and our army is a very beautiful reflection of the constitutional value of India..."