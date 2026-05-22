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Pakistan spy network busted: Punjab man arrested for installing CCTV near highway; police probe alleged monitoring of army movements

Punjab Police busted an alleged espionage network in Pathankot, arresting a man for installing a CCTV system to track Indian Army movements and transmit data to Pakistan-based handlers.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 22, 2026, 09:47 AM IST

Pakistan spy network busted: Punjab man arrested for installing CCTV near highway; police probe alleged monitoring of army movements
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In a major counter-espionage breakthrough, Punjab Police in Pathankot have dismantled an alleged surveillance network accused of tracking Indian Army and paramilitary movements and transmitting the data to handlers based in Pakistan and other countries. One individual has been arrested, while several others linked to the case are currently under investigation.

CCTV Surveillance Used for Military Tracking

The arrested suspect, identified as Baljit Singh alias Bittu from Chakk Dhariwal village, is accused of installing an internet-enabled CCTV camera at a shop located near a bridge on the Pathankot–Jammu stretch of National Highway-44. According to senior police officials, the device was strategically placed to monitor the movement of defence and security forces passing through the area.

Investigators said the live footage from the camera was allegedly being transmitted electronically to foreign operatives, including contacts based in Pakistan. During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to setting up the system in January and receiving instructions from unidentified handlers, including one believed to be operating from Dubai. Authorities also stated that he was paid approximately ₹40,000 for his involvement.

Police recovered a CCTV camera and Wi-Fi router used in the setup during the search operation.

Wider Network Under Investigation

Following intelligence inputs about suspicious activity along the highway corridor, police registered a case against four individuals. Along with the arrested suspect, three others, Vikramjit Singh alias Vikka, Balwinder Singh alias Vicky, and Taranpreet Singh alias Tannu, have also been named. Officials believe the group may be part of a broader cross-border espionage network, and raids are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

A detailed probe has been initiated to trace financial transactions, communication links, and possible foreign coordination behind the operation.

Rising Concern Over Tech-Based Surveillance Modules

This case comes amid increasing concern over the use of low-cost, technology-driven surveillance devices to monitor sensitive military locations. In recent months, Punjab Police and intelligence agencies have uncovered multiple similar modules using SIM-enabled and solar-powered CCTV cameras to stream live data to foreign handlers.

Senior officials said such devices, often manufactured abroad and designed for remote connectivity, allow operatives to bypass traditional wired monitoring systems. These tools have been found installed near strategic locations, including defence-linked establishments and transport corridors.

Previous Espionage Busted in State

Earlier operations in Jalandhar and Kapurthala led to the arrest of several individuals accused of running similar surveillance setups. Investigations revealed that some accused were also involved in narcotics trafficking, allegedly receiving payments from cross-border handlers for both spying and drug distribution activities.

Authorities have said that counter-intelligence operations will continue to identify and dismantle such networks operating in the region.

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