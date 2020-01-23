Pakistan 'spews venom', takes to hate speech like fish to water: India at UNGA

India has once again slammed Pakistan for "spewing venom and false narratives of monumental proportions' in the United Nations about Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a session of the General Assembly on "Report of the Secretary-General on the Work of the Organization" on Wednesday, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to UN, Nagaraj Naidu, said that Islamabad is indulged in hate speech against New Delhi and spreads false propaganda about J&K at global level every time it speaks at UN or any other international forum.

"Just like a fish takes to water, one delegation has again taken to hate speech. Every time this delegation speaks, it spews venom and false narratives of monumental proportions," he said.

Naidu also said that Pakistan "indulges in confabulations and obfuscates the international community from the truth" instead of putting an end to the "bellicose and vitriolic diatribe" and taking measures to restore normal ties.

"It is extremely surprising that a country that has completely decimated its minority population talks about protecting minorities. Pakistan's practice of using false pretences to distract from addressing the malaise that afflicts it has run its course. Pakistan needs to reflect that there are no takers for its false rhetoric and should get down to the normal business of diplomacy," he added.

The Indian diplomat also asserted that Pakistan has developed a habit of using false pretences to distract the attention of the global community from its vices, adding that there are no takers for its false rhetoric.

Naidu's strong response came after Saad Ahmed Warraich, Counsellor at Pakistan's mission to the UN, raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks during the session.

Last week, Pakistan's 'all-weather ally' China failed miserably to raise the issue in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as none of the members took its side and said that it's a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

During a closed-door meeting of the UNSC, China had made a request to deliberate on the Kashmir issue under the agenda of 'Any Other Business Points'. However, no other UNSC member, barring China, commented on the meeting after it ended given that it was an informal consultation.

This was China's second attempt to rake up the Kashmir issue in the United Nations since August 5 last year when the Narendra Modi government decided to revoke Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two union territories.