Pakistan has closed its airspace for all commercial flights in three major cities, Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. This sudden decision was made after India took military actions in response to rising tensions between the two countries.

The closure of airspace caused problems for many passengers. Several planes already in the air had to turn around or take longer routes to avoid Pakistani airspace. Some flights were cancelled and others were delayed.

International airlines such as Qatar Airways, Emirates, and Turkish Airlines had to change their flight paths. Flights between Europe, Asia, and Pakistan were affected, leading to delays and confusion at airports. Some passengers shared videos showing how planes changed direction during their flights.

While Pakistan has not officially explained the reason for the closure, reports suggest it could be related to India’s airstrike on a site it called a terrorist camp inside Pakistan. Pakistan has said it would respond, increasing tensions between the two nations.

Security has been stepped up at airports and key government locations in Pakistan. The airspace closure has disrupted both domestic and international flights. Many passengers are now waiting for updates from airlines, hoping flight services will return to normal soon.

In India, some northern airports were also temporarily closed but have since resumed operations. Both countries have been urged by the international community to avoid more violence and find peaceful ways to resolve the issue.

For now, passengers are advised to keep in touch with their airlines and check flight updates. It is still unclear when Pakistan will reopen its airspace or when normal services will resume.

