'Pakistan should end grave, ongoing human rights violations': India slams Pakistan at UNSC, calls J-K an 'integral and inalienable part'

Reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir will always be an "integral and inalienable part of India," the Ambassador said that while the people in the region exercise their fundamental rights, such concepts are "alien" to Pakistan.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 08:49 AM IST

'Pakistan should end grave, ongoing human rights violations': India slams Pakistan at UNSC, calls J-K an 'integral and inalienable part'
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, called upon Pakistan to end the 'grave and ongoing human rights violations in the areas illegally occupied by it', particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We call upon Pakistan to end the grave and ongoing human rights violations in the areas illegally occupied by it, where the population is in open revolt against Pakistan's military occupation, repression, brutality and illegal exploitation of resources," Ambassador Harish said, while addressing the United Nations Security Council during the open debate organised on the 80th UN Day on Friday (local time).

Reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir will always be an "integral and inalienable part of India," the Ambassador said that while the people in the region exercise their fundamental rights, such concepts are "alien" to Pakistan.

"Let me emphasise that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. The people of Jammu and Kashmir exercise their fundamental rights in accordance with India's time-tested democratic traditions and constitutional framework. We, of course, know that these are concepts alien to Pakistan," he said.

Harish emphasised India's commitment to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, seeing the world as one family, and advocating for justice, dignity, and prosperity for all.

"This is not only an outlook that anchors our worldview, but also the reason why India has consistently advocated for justice, dignity, opportunity and prosperity for all societies and peoples. It is also the reason why India places its faith in multilateralism, international partnerships and cooperation," he said.

While addressing the UNSC Open Debate, the Indian Ambassador highlighted the UN's contributions since World War 2, while acknowledging questions about its relevance, legitimacy, credibility, and efficacy.

"The theme of this debate gains great salience at a time when the world's largest multilateral organisation - the United Nations - faces questions related to relevance, legitimacy, credibility, and efficacy," Ambassador Harish said.

The ambassador further highlighted how the organisation worked for decolonisation, and became a "beacon of hope for international peace and security."

"This organisation was founded in the aftermath of the Second World War as a beacon of hope for international peace and security. It advanced decolonisation; it has been instrumental in the emergence of new nation-states in the Global South; it drew up ambitious markers for economic growth, social development, and prosperity; it focused our minds on global challenges such as pandemics, countering terrorism and climate change," he added.

October 24 marks the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945.

With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, which included the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

