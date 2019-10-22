'Pakistan's support to terror groups, extremists chief obstacle to talks with India': US

US acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells has said that Pakistan's continued support to extremist, terrorists to engage in cross-border terrorism is "chief obstacle" for a direct dialogue between India-Pakistan.

Alice G Wells has informed Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation of the House Foreign Affairs Committee that though the US supports for a direct dialogue between India and Pakistan according to Simla agreement, however, the main obstacle is Islamabad's support to terrorists who are indulging in cross-border terrorism.

"We believe that direct dialogue between India and Pakistan, as outlined in the 1972 Simla Agreement, holds the most potential for reducing tensions. Restarting a productive bilateral dialogue requires building trust, and the chief obstacle remains Pakistan's continued support for extremist groups that engage in cross-border terrorism," Wells said.

Wells also highlighted that Pakistani authorities are accountable for terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), who seek to escalate violence, terror acts across the Line of Control (LoC).

Further slamming Pakistan, Alice Wells said the foundation of any communication or dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad is Pakistan taking concrete, irreversible and sustained steps against terrorists in its territory.

In September, PM Modi and US President Donald Trump met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). During talks with the US, India gave out a clear message that issues between New Delhi and Islamabad are bilateral and there is no need for any third party involvement.

Trump also said that any mediation will only be possible when both parties agree to it.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is continuing its tactics of unprovoked firing through repeated ceasefire violations to help infiltrate terrorists inside the Indian territory.

The Indian Army on Sunday in a retaliatory action targeted terror launch pads inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and destroyed 3-4 terror camps where terrorists were waiting to infiltrate inside the J&K territory.

Slamming Pakistan, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik said India will completely destroy terrorist camps.

Speaking to media on Monday over Indian army using artillery guns to attack terrorist camps on Sunday inside PoK, Satya Pal Malik said, "kyu nahi hoga... agar nahi karenge toh yeh toh roz ka kaam hai unka... isko rokna padega... terrorists camps ko hum bilkul barbaad kar denge, aur agar ye nahi baaz aaye to hum andar jayenge." (Why shouldn't they (artillery guns) be used... if we will not use it then its their (Pakistan's) daily routine to do ceasefire violation so that terrorists can infiltrate... we will completely destroy terrorist camps and if they didn't stop then we will enter inside — hinting that army will cross border to destroy terror camps).

#WATCH J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik on Indian Army using artillery guns to target terrorist camps in PoK: Terrorist camps ko hum bilkul barbaad kar denge,aur agar ye nahi baaz aaye to hum andar jayenge pic.twitter.com/rKII2nsbZ2 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

On October 20, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said 6-10 Pakistani soldiers were killed and at least 3 terror camps destroyed in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in artillery firing by the army.

The attack was in retaliation to the support provided by the Pakistani Army to push terrorists into the Indian territory. The Indian Army said two personnel were martyred and a civilian lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Tangdhar sector. Three others were also injured.

"On the basis of reports that we have been getting, 6-10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed, three terror camps have been destroyed. At least that many terrorists have also been killed but we are getting reports of many more terrorists being killed," Rawat said.