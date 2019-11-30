Pakistan's proxy war will end in defeat: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that Pakistan has been waging a 'proxy war' against India in the form of terrorism, adding that the war will lead to 'nothing except defeat.'

Speaking at the passing out parade of the 137th course at National Defence Academy (NDA), he said, "Pakistan has chosen the path of proxy war in the form of terrorism. But I am saying it with full responsibility that Pakistan will get nothing except defeat in this proxy war."

He also said that Pakistan was isolated on all global platforms for encouraging terrorism.

"The way Pakistan has been exposed and kept isolated on global platforms for its terrorism, the credit goes to the successful strategic approach by our Prime Minister," he said.

Defence Minister said that the Indian Armed Forces, Central police forces has the capacity to tackle terrorism.

"The biggest credit for our striking capacity against terrorism goes to Indian Armed Forces, CAPFs and Police forces who have foiled the ill-motives in the protracted war," he said.

Earlier on November 19, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Singapore, the Defence Minister said that the neighbouring country does not live up to the meaning of its name (Pakistan-land of the pure) and keeps on committing nefarious acts.

"We have a neighbour whose name is Pakistan (land of the pure) but it keeps on doing 'na-Pak' (nefarious) acts," he said, taking a dig at Pakistan, which has downgraded diplomatic ties with India after it revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.