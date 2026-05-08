FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu News: Vijay Under Pressure As DMK-AIADMK Move To Block TVK Government

Tamil Nadu News: Vijay Under Pressure As DMK-AIADMK Move To Block TVK Government

Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol earns biggest praise from bhaiya Sunny Deol, nephew Karan Deol calls him 'phenomenal'

Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol earns biggest praise from bhaiya Sunny Deol

Doctor-led Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul Turkey in 2026

Doctor-led Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul Turkey in 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?

This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'

From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies

From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch flicks dominated by zombies

OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Citadel 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series

HomeIndia

INDIA

Pakistan's nefarious designs failed: ISI terror module unearthed, historic temple, eatery, military camp in Delhi were on target

The information surfaced during the interrogation of nine alleged module operatives arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell from several states as part of ‘Gang Bust Operation 2.0’, according to sources.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 08, 2026, 02:47 PM IST

Pakistan's nefarious designs failed: ISI terror module unearthed, historic temple, eatery, military camp in Delhi were on target
Image source: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Members of the Pakistan ISI’s ‘Shahzad Bhatti Module’ revealed plans to attack a historic Delhi temple, a popular dhaba on the Delhi-Sonipat highway, and a military camp in Haryana, sources said on Friday. 

The information surfaced during the interrogation of nine alleged module operatives arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell from several states as part of ‘Gang Bust Operation 2.0’, according to sources. 

Sources said, one of the accused had surveyed a historic temple in Delhi and shared images of the location with Pakistan-based handlers over social media. The group had reportedly planned to attack police and paramilitary forces posted at the temple and start firing to trigger panic and disruption, the source said.

The sources further said the group had plotted a grenade attack on a well-known dhaba along the Delhi-Sonipat highway, a spot frequented by thousands each day. The plan was allegedly to inflict large-scale damage and loss of life. 

A military camp in Hisar, Haryana, was also said to be on the ISI’s list of targets. According to sources, surveillance videos of the camp were sent to handlers based in Pakistan. 

In addition to these locations, several police stations in Uttar Pradesh were reportedly identified as possible targets.

The Delhi Police Special Cell had on Thursday arrested nine alleged operatives of the Shahzad Bhatti module and recovered weapons from them during raids conducted across different states.

Last month, the Special Cell of Delhi Police busted a criminal conspiracy to carry out firing, grenade attacks, and target killings in the Delhi-NCR and arrested two operatives allegedly linked to Pakistan-based ISI proxy Shahzad Bhatti.

Police said the two operatives connected with the gangster through social media and were being prepared to carry out serious crimes, including targeted killings, shootings, and grenade attacks.

The Special Cell said it received intelligence about plans for grenade attacks and targeted killings in the NCR. A case was registered on March 31, 2026, and a probe was initiated.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol earns biggest praise from bhaiya Sunny Deol, nephew Karan Deol calls him 'phenomenal'
Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol earns biggest praise from bhaiya Sunny Deol
Doctor-led Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul Turkey in 2026
Doctor-led Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul Turkey in 2026
Trump’s 10% tariff blocked by US Court: Experts urge caution in FTA talks, may boost these sectors
Trump’s 10% tariff blocked by US Court: What it means for Indian exporters?
Aashka Goradia welcomes second child, baby boy, with Brent Goble: 'We have renewed, unshakeable faith in God’s divine plan'
Aashka Goradia welcomes second child, baby boy, with Brent Goble
Pakistan's nefarious designs failed: ISI terror module unearthed, historic temple, eatery, military camp in Delhi were on target
Pakistan's nefarious designs failed: ISI terror module unearthed, historic templ
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch flicks dominated by zombies
OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Citadel 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement