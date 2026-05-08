Pakistan's nefarious designs failed: ISI terror module unearthed, historic temple, eatery, military camp in Delhi were on target

The information surfaced during the interrogation of nine alleged module operatives arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell from several states as part of ‘Gang Bust Operation 2.0’, according to sources.

Members of the Pakistan ISI’s ‘Shahzad Bhatti Module’ revealed plans to attack a historic Delhi temple, a popular dhaba on the Delhi-Sonipat highway, and a military camp in Haryana, sources said on Friday.

The information surfaced during the interrogation of nine alleged module operatives arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell from several states as part of ‘Gang Bust Operation 2.0’, according to sources.

Sources said, one of the accused had surveyed a historic temple in Delhi and shared images of the location with Pakistan-based handlers over social media. The group had reportedly planned to attack police and paramilitary forces posted at the temple and start firing to trigger panic and disruption, the source said.

The sources further said the group had plotted a grenade attack on a well-known dhaba along the Delhi-Sonipat highway, a spot frequented by thousands each day. The plan was allegedly to inflict large-scale damage and loss of life.

A military camp in Hisar, Haryana, was also said to be on the ISI’s list of targets. According to sources, surveillance videos of the camp were sent to handlers based in Pakistan.

In addition to these locations, several police stations in Uttar Pradesh were reportedly identified as possible targets.

The Delhi Police Special Cell had on Thursday arrested nine alleged operatives of the Shahzad Bhatti module and recovered weapons from them during raids conducted across different states.

Last month, the Special Cell of Delhi Police busted a criminal conspiracy to carry out firing, grenade attacks, and target killings in the Delhi-NCR and arrested two operatives allegedly linked to Pakistan-based ISI proxy Shahzad Bhatti.

Police said the two operatives connected with the gangster through social media and were being prepared to carry out serious crimes, including targeted killings, shootings, and grenade attacks.

The Special Cell said it received intelligence about plans for grenade attacks and targeted killings in the NCR. A case was registered on March 31, 2026, and a probe was initiated.