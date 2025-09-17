Pakistan's nefarious design exposed: Islamabad uses drones to push drugs into India, Karachi and Gwadar port for trafficking, details...

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has said in its report that the traffickers have used the ports of Chabahar (Iran) and Gwadar and Karachi (Pakistan) for trafficking.

Pakistan has been exposed once again, with its anti-India activities caught. Islamabad has been caught using drones to push drugs into India. A dramatic increase in the drone-driven drug drops along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab has been registered. According to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) annual report, 179 such cases were reported in 2024, while there were only three such cases in 2021.

Pakistan uses drones for cross-border smuggling

The NCB report says, "The use of drones for cross-border smuggling of narcotics has emerged as a significant threat to India’s internal security, particularly along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab...there has been a sharp increase in drone sightings and recoveries of narcotics in border districts such as Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozpur, and Gurdaspur."

NCB registers 96,930 cases

According to the NCB report, last year, the drug law enforcement agencies registered 96,930 cases across India and arrested more than 1.22 lakh people, including 660 foreign nationals from more than 36 countries. These agencies confiscated about 13,306 quintals of narcotic substances. They caught cannabis, in various forms, that accounted for about 41% of total seizures (5,40,810 kg) and opiates, including heroin, about 39%.

Pakistan uses Gwadar, Karachi for drug-trafficking

The NCB has said in its report that the traffickers have used the ports of Chabahar (Iran) and Gwadar and Karachi (Pakistan) for trafficking. The maritime seizures amounted to 10,564 kg (excluding 94,19,000 NRX tablets and 1000 injections) in 2024. It registered a 500-fold surge compared to 2019. The agencies registered 10 cases related to maritime seizures and arrested 43 accused last year.