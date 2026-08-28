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Pakistan's ISI Exposed: Indian SIM cards, sleeper cells unearthed; Delhi couple arrested for providing help

Police said the SIM numbers were used to activate WhatsApp accounts in Pakistan. Pakistani intelligence operatives allegedly used those accounts to reach out to people in India and gather sensitive inputs.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 12:57 PM IST

Pakistan's ISI Exposed: Indian SIM cards, sleeper cells unearthed; Delhi couple arrested for providing help
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Delhi Police Special Cell has uncovered an espionage racket backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and arrested a couple from Delhi on charges of spying since 2024.

The accused, Sahil (25) and his wife Sameera (21), were allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based intelligence operatives and assisted them in obtaining sensitive information related to India, police said.

Officials said the investigation has exposed links running from Delhi to Karachi and Islamabad, with money allegedly being sent to the couple by their Pakistani handlers.

How Indian SIMs reached Pakistan handlers?

As per police, between 2024 and 2025, Sahil and Sameera obtained eight Indian SIM cards and sent them to Pakistan through Dubai. The handlers allegedly paid Rs 30,000 for them.

Police said the SIM numbers were used to activate WhatsApp accounts in Pakistan. Pakistani intelligence operatives allegedly used those accounts to reach out to people in India and gather sensitive inputs.

Some accounts were also allegedly used to enter Indian WhatsApp groups to attempt to extract information.

Police added that the investigation found Pakistan-based handlers were communicating with people in India, including alleged overground workers and sleeper cells, via social media and encrypted communication platforms.

Spy duo did recce of military areas

According to police, Sahil was allegedly assigned to conduct recce of cantonment areas across India and to recruit individuals for spying and field operations.

The investigation also revealed that Sahil allegedly provided details about Army personnel undergoing court-martial proceedings before a tribunal.

Police said this suggests the network was not limited to gathering general information, but was after sensitive information on Indian defence installations and military activities.

How Instagram chats exposed spy racket

The Special Cell initially arrested Sahil, the son of Mohammad Asfaq, from Chand Bibi Camp at Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi.

A forensic examination of his mobile phone allegedly revealed chats with Pakistani agents. Based on those conversations, investigators tracked the network further and found Sameera's alleged role.

Police then arrested Sameera. Her phone allegedly contained WhatsApp chats and conversations involving Sahil and Pakistan-based handlers.

As per police, Sahil first got in touch with a Pakistani agent on Instagram in 2024. The initial contact was allegedly facilitated by Sameera, whom Sahil had met in 2022 before they married.

The Pakistani agent later introduced them to a Pakistani intelligence operative, who allegedly convinced them to join the network by promising financial gains.

Police said the couple was also tasked with extending logistical support to the network in Delhi and enlisting others for espionage and field work.

Police said two mobile phones were recovered from the couple, which allegedly contained conversations with Pakistani intelligence operatives and information about the network's contacts and activities in India.

About the accused

According to police, Sahil, born in 2001, holds a BA degree from IGNOU in Delhi. He had worked with a lawyer and was planning to pursue an LLB. He left his job in June 2025 and had remained unemployed since.

Sameera, born in 2005, studied till Class 12 at Kanya Vidyalaya in Keshav Puram and later completed her BA through correspondence. She was working at a call centre in Noida before her arrest.

Police said the investigation was initiated after the Special Cell received information regarding logistical support being provided to terrorist organisations and their alleged overground workers and sleeper cells.

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