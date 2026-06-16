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Pakistan's ISI backed terror network busted in Delhi; Police arrest 7 individuals

Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday busted a major Pakistan-backed terror and criminal network operating in the national capital and arrested seven individuals in connection with the case.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 08:54 PM IST

Pakistan's ISI backed terror network busted in Delhi; Police arrest 7 individuals
Delhi Police Special Cell busted a Pakistan-backed terror and criminal network (ANI)
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Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday busted a major Pakistan-backed terror and criminal network operating in the national capital and arrested seven individuals in connection with the case. According to police, the accused were working at the behest of Pakistan-based handlers Shahzad Bhatti and his associate Ajmal Gujjar. 

What did police find? 

The syndicate was involved in smuggling illegal weapons, ammunition and narcotics from Pakistan through Punjab and supplying them across Delhi-NCR. Police recovered five pistols, 41 live cartridges, seven mobile phones and a Scorpio SUV. The gang used social media platforms to lure young people into its network. Recruits were allegedly enticed with promises of quick money and the glamour of the criminal underworld before being drawn into arms and drug trafficking activities. 

Who is Yogi? 

The Special Cell received intelligence in May 2026 that Shahzad Bhatti and Ajmal Gujjar were planning major criminal and terror-related activities in Delhi-NCR. Acting on the information, police laid a trap and arrested Mohit alias Yogi. Illegal weapons and evidence of his links with Pakistan-based handlers were allegedly recovered from him. During interrogation, police learned that members of the network had been conducting reconnaissance of several key locations in Delhi, Ghaziabad and nearby areas. 

What were the criminals doing in Delhi? 

The investigation further found that the accused were collecting consignments of weapons and narcotics allegedly dropped into Punjab from Pakistan using drones and transporting them to Delhi-NCR. Several members of the network have prior criminal records, including cases related to murder, attempted murder, robbery, the Arms Act and the NDPS Act. Delhi Police are now conducting searches for absconding members of the network, weapons suppliers and those involved in financing the operation. 

 

 

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