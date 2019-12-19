Pakistan's extreme rhetoric, anti-India incitement disrupts our peace: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that "extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements" used by Pakistan are not conducive to peace.

Addressing a press conference at India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Singh said, "During the meeting (India-US 2+2), we shared our assessments of the situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Indian Ocean region in general. We conveyed that the extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements and incitements to anti-India violence by Pakistani leaders are not conducive to peace."

He also spoke of strengthening India-US ties, adding that the meeting was "meaningful" and "successful". Speaking of the ties between two countries, he said, "Our two countries have complementary interests and I am grateful to the secretaries for welcoming us."

"The cooperation will be critical to the security and management of the global commons," he added.

At the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Rajnath Singh also talked about military-to-military cooperation between the two countries. he said, "We expressed our interest to expand the scope of MCG by the participation of senior officers from CENTCOM, AFRICOM, and Joint Staff from the US side. This is important since our geographical area of interest for our security is covered by CENTCOM and AFRICOM, and MCG is led by our joint services headquarter IDS."

"Our maritime domain awareness cooperation has been extremely useful. We have sent an invitation to the United States to nominate a liaison officer for the international fusion centre in India," he added.

Rajnath Singh said that the 2+2 meeting will strengthen strategic defence engagement between both countries and it provided a platform for both countries to work on areas of mutual interest.