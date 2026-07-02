Pakistan's Communal Face Exposed Again: 125-year-old Gurudwara demolished in Punjab, India calls it 'deplorable'

After reports of the vandalism emerged, a delegation from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) met officials at the Ministry of External Affairs.

Protests erupted among the minority Sikh community in Pakistan’s Punjab province after a local businessman demolished a 125-year-old historic gurdwara. India denounced the act as a “highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism” against the Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib, a revered Sikh shrine.

After reports of the vandalism emerged, a delegation from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) met officials at the Ministry of External Affairs. They submitted a memorandum asking the government to make sure the gurdwara faces no further demolition or damage, news agency PTI reported.

About Pakistan's 125-year-old gurdwara

The 125-year-old of Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib is a historic shrine in Farooqabad, about 70 km from Lahore. Punjab minorities minister Ramesh Singh Arora announced the gurdwara would be restored immediately and instructed the Auqaf Department to conduct an urgent inquiry into the ownership and status of the land it stood on, according to PTI.

Arora said early information indicated the property was not registered as Auqaf land. The 125-year-old shrine is historically significant as an important site linked to the Singh Sabha Movement, a Sikh reform movement that began in the late 19th century.

An official told the news agency that the businessman demolished the shrine without securing the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the relevant department. “The department didn’t take notice of it until Sikhs in the area protested,” the official said.

Punjab minister Arora visited the site and announced the gurdwara would be restored, stating that the Pakistani province’s chief minister Maryam had made clear the government’s full commitment to protecting minorities’ fundamental rights. "I personally inspected the site and instructed the relevant authorities to submit a fact-based report at the earliest," he said.

'Highly deplorable': India slams demolition

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi was deeply disturbed by reports of the demolition of the historic gurdwara and the alleged inaction of Pakistani authorities.

"We have seen the deeply distressing reports regarding the demolition of the historic 125-year-old sacred Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan. We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine. Its destruction, along with reports of no meaningful action being taken by local authorities or the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), is a matter of grave concern," Jaiswal said in a statement.

The MEA said the reported incident was not an isolated case and expressed concern over "systematic targeting" of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan.

"This is unfortunately not an isolated incident, as we have also seen similar reports earlier. The systemic targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan continues unabated," the spokesperson said.

India urged the Government of Pakistan to carry out a prompt investigation into the incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

"We call upon the Government of Pakistan to expeditiously investigate this matter and bring the perpetrators of this despicable act to justice," the statement said.

India demands restoration of Gurdwara

The MEA also called for the immediate restoration and reconstruction of the demolished portions of the historic gurdwara.

"The demolished portions of the Gurdwara Sahib should be restored and reconstructed at the earliest," Jaiswal said.