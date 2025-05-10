Pakistan's claim that its hypersonic missiles fired from JF-17 fighter jets destroyed India's S-400 air defence system in Adampur is "false," an Indian military official said at a press briefing on Saturday.

Pakistan's claim that its hypersonic missiles fired from JF-17 fighter jets destroyed India's S-400 air defence system in Adampur is "false," an Indian military official said at a press briefing on Saturday (May 10, 2025). Pakistan's state-run PTV had earlier reported that Pakistan Air Force's hypersonic missiles destroyed the S-400 system in Adampur.

China's Xinhua news agency also said Pakistan JF-17 Thunder jet destroyed India's S-400 air defense system in India's Punjab, according to Chinese news outlet Global Times. These reports are false, the spokesperson of the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.



Military press briefing

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and IAF Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, held the press briefing about the evolving situation between India and Pakistan.

"Pakistani activities have continued to escalate with provocation over the past two to three days. In response, India has defended and reacted in a measured fashion to these provocations and escalations by the Pakistani side. Earlier this morning, we saw a repeat of these escalatory and provocative factors," Misri said.



Pakistani drones intercepted

Pakistan launched multiple armed drones from its soil over Khasa Cantt in Amritsar; however, the weapons were successfully intercepted by the Indian Army's air defence systems.

"Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our Western borders. In one such incident, today at approximately 5 a.m., multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units," the Army said in a statement.

Besides, according to a Defence Ministry release, drones were sighted at 26 locations across several Indian states on Friday night. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala.

India-Pak conflict

Tensions between India and Pakistan countries have skyrocketed since the Pahalgam attack on April 22 wherein 26 people, most of them tourists from across India, were gunned down by terrorists. After a flurry of diplomatic actions, India launched coordinated missile strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this week, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saying that 100 terrorists were killed in the attack. New Delhi says the attack in Pahalgam was planned and executed by terrorists associated with groups based out of Pakistan.

